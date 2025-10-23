Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tanev (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
The move was retroactive to Tuesday when Tanev sustained the injury versus the Devils. Tanev has one assist in seven games, but his loss will be felt defensively as he is strong in his own end. The Maple Leafs recalled Dakota Mermis from AHL Toronto in a corresponding move.
