Tanev had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Tanev's last two-point game came Feb. 27, 2024 when he was with Calgary. It was his first goal of the season, a wrist shot from the circle that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy to the far post. It made the score 2-0 in the second. Tanev has one goal and five assists in 23 games, but he's far better known for his ability to block shots. His 74 put him second in the NHL in that category, and that makes him a value fantasy specialist in deep leagues that count that category.