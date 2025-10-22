Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Sustains upper-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tanev (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Devils.
Tanev was injured in a second-period collision with New Jersey's Dawson Mercer. The 35-year-old Tanev can be considered day-to-day until more information is available. The Maple Leafs' next two games are against the Sabres in a home-and-home set with a road contest Friday before Saturday's matchup in Toronto.
