Tanev (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Devils.

Tanev was injured in a second-period collision with New Jersey's Dawson Mercer. The 35-year-old Tanev can be considered day-to-day until more information is available. The Maple Leafs' next two games are against the Sabres in a home-and-home set with a road contest Friday before Saturday's matchup in Toronto.