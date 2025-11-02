Tanev (upper body) was taken out of Saturday's game against Philadelphia on a stretcher after Matvei Michkov knocked into him, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Tanev was playing in his first game since returning from a concussion. Michkov's hit might not have been intentional, but he did receive two minutes for interference. Should Tanev need to miss some time, Philippe Myers is likely to draw back into the lineup.