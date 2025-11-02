Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Taken out on stretcher
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tanev (upper body) was taken out of Saturday's game against Philadelphia on a stretcher after Matvei Michkov knocked into him, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Tanev was playing in his first game since returning from a concussion. Michkov's hit might not have been intentional, but he did receive two minutes for interference. Should Tanev need to miss some time, Philippe Myers is likely to draw back into the lineup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Off injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Likely for Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Could return by end of week•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Questionable for Friday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Sustains upper-body injury•