The Maple Leafs announced Wednesday that Tanev (upper body) has been upgraded to day-to-day, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Tanev has been on injured reserve and considered week-to-week since mid-October. While he remains on injured reserve for now, he participated in Wednesday's morning skate in a regular sweater and appears to be closing in on a return. Across his first five appearances of the regular season, the 36-year-old recorded an assist, 14 blocked shots and a hit while averaging 16:51 of ice time.