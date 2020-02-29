Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Appears at morning skate
Ceci (ankle) skated Saturday morning and will travel with the team on its upcoming three-game road trip, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Ceci still needs to absorb contact before re-entering the lineup, but he's not far off and is expected to get back in the fold in early of mid-March. The Maple Leafs could use him as soon as possible, as Morgan Reilly (foot) and Jake Muzzin (hand) are both slated for late-March returns.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Set for reevaluation in one month•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Facing extended absence•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: As average as they come•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Two assists in last three games•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Ice cold in attacking zone•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Wrangles helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.