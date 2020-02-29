Ceci (ankle) skated Saturday morning and will travel with the team on its upcoming three-game road trip, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Ceci still needs to absorb contact before re-entering the lineup, but he's not far off and is expected to get back in the fold in early of mid-March. The Maple Leafs could use him as soon as possible, as Morgan Reilly (foot) and Jake Muzzin (hand) are both slated for late-March returns.