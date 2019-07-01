Ceci joins Toronto from Ottawa, along with Ben Harpur, Aaron Luchuk and a 2020 third-round pick, in exchange for Nikita Zaitsev, Connor Brown and Michael Carcone.

Ceci set a career high last season in assists (19) and matched his best point total (26) from 2015-16. The defender was a minimal factor on the power play for the Sens, but could find himself taking on a more predominant role with the Leafs. With a more high-powered offense around him, the 24-year-old could push for the 30-point mark this year.