Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Facing extended absence
According to general manager Kyle Dubas, Ceci will be "out for a while" with an ankle injury, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Ceci's absence will test the Maple Leafs' depth at defense, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up eight points in 54 games this campaign. The 26-year-old will be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his recovery.
