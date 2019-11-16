Ceci hasn't hit the scoresheet in the last 14 games.

It's a month-long point drought for the defenseman in his first year with the Buds. Ceci turned heads by crafting a three-game point streak at the onset of the season, but he's obviously cooled off considerably. Still, the Ontario native does have 36 hits and 41 blocked shots through 21 games, so he may have some low-end value in fantasy leagues that tally defensive contributions.