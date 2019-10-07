Ceci has a goal and an assist in three games and is averaging 23 minutes a game.

Ceci is great illustration of the differences between on-ice value and fantasy value. He's chewing huge minutes, as coach Mike Babcock is relying heavily on his top-four. And he's getting points. But his in-game decision-making is queasy at best and his missed reads were glaring Saturday night against Montreal. So far, the assignments haven't been tough given the opposition, but Ceci's flaws will be exposed against elite teams. Still, if he can put up offense, fantasy owners will be happy. And so far, so good.