Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Ready to anchor top pairing
Ceci has been skating on the top pairing with Morgan Rielly.
Ceci will be a stay-at-home pillar that will allow Rielly to roam with Toronto's elite forwards at even strength. The young blueliner needs to step up his game to earn a lucrative next contract. Ceci has talent, but his game is a better fit in the real arena than in a fantasy one, especially given his role.
