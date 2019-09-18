Play

Ceci has been skating on the top pairing with Morgan Rielly.

Ceci will be a stay-at-home pillar that will allow Rielly to roam with Toronto's elite forwards at even strength. The young blueliner needs to step up his game to earn a lucrative next contract. Ceci has talent, but his game is a better fit in the real arena than in a fantasy one, especially given his role.

