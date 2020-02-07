Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Set for reevaluation in one month
Ceci (ankle) is considered out indefinitely and will be reevaluated in a month, the club announced Friday.
Ceci was officially designated for injured reserve with Timothy Liljegren promoted from the minors to fill his spot on the blue line. The absence of both Ceci and Morgan Rielly (foot) could force the Leafs into making a deadline acquisition in the hope of avoiding missing the playoffs.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Facing extended absence•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: As average as they come•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Two assists in last three games•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Ice cold in attacking zone•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Wrangles helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Missing reads but scoring points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.