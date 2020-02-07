Play

Ceci (ankle) is considered out indefinitely and will be reevaluated in a month, the club announced Friday.

Ceci was officially designated for injured reserve with Timothy Liljegren promoted from the minors to fill his spot on the blue line. The absence of both Ceci and Morgan Rielly (foot) could force the Leafs into making a deadline acquisition in the hope of avoiding missing the playoffs.

More News
Our Latest Stories