Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Snags one-year deal
Ceci inked a one-year, $4.5 million contract with Toronto on Thursday.
Ceci was acquired by the Leafs from the Sens as part of the Nikita Zaitsev trade. The Ottawa native joins a revamped blue line that also added Tyson Barrie, Ben Harpur and Kevin Gravel during the offseason. The 24-year-old tied his career best 26 points last year and should be capable of pushing for the 30-point mark this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...