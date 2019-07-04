Ceci inked a one-year, $4.5 million contract with Toronto on Thursday.

Ceci was acquired by the Leafs from the Sens as part of the Nikita Zaitsev trade. The Ottawa native joins a revamped blue line that also added Tyson Barrie, Ben Harpur and Kevin Gravel during the offseason. The 24-year-old tied his career best 26 points last year and should be capable of pushing for the 30-point mark this year.