Ceci netted a shorthanded goal and doled out three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss in Game 3 versus the Blue Jackets.

Ceci opened the scoring with the shorty at 18:52 of the first period. The 26-year-old isn't known for his offense -- he had just one goal and seven helpers to go with 92 hits and 79 blocked shots in 56 regular-season contests. Despite his top-pairing usage, Ceci is primarily on the ice for defensive purposes.