Ceci picked up an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Ceci went 22 games without a point prior to his recent uptick with two helpers in his last three outings. He's got six points in 32 contests overall. The blueliner has added 58 blocked shots and 51 hits this season, but the lack of offense makes it safe to leave Ceci off fantasy rosters.