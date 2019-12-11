Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Two assists in last three games
Ceci picked up an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Ceci went 22 games without a point prior to his recent uptick with two helpers in his last three outings. He's got six points in 32 contests overall. The blueliner has added 58 blocked shots and 51 hits this season, but the lack of offense makes it safe to leave Ceci off fantasy rosters.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Ice cold in attacking zone•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Wrangles helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Missing reads but scoring points•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Ready to anchor top pairing•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Snags one-year deal•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Brought in via six-player swap•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.