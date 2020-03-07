Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Will play Friday
Ceci (ankle) will return to the lineup Friday against the Ducks, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.
Ceci missed 14 games with an ankle injury. He was activated off of injured reserve earlier Friday. Expect Ceci to pair with Calle Rosen on the Maple Leafs' third pairing.
