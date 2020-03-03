Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Won't play on road trip
Ceci (ankle) will travel with the team on its three-game road trip in California but won't play in any games, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Ceci has been skating for a few days, and head coach Sheldon Keefe believes he'll move into day-to-day territory within the next week. Morgan Rielly (foot) is in the same boat, as the Maple Leafs could have the two blueliners back as soon as March 10 against the Lightning.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Appears at morning skate•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Set for reevaluation in one month•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Facing extended absence•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: As average as they come•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Two assists in last three games•
-
Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Ice cold in attacking zone•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.