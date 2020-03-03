Ceci (ankle) will travel with the team on its three-game road trip in California but won't play in any games, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Ceci has been skating for a few days, and head coach Sheldon Keefe believes he'll move into day-to-day territory within the next week. Morgan Rielly (foot) is in the same boat, as the Maple Leafs could have the two blueliners back as soon as March 10 against the Lightning.