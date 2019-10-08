Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci: Wrangles helper
Ceci collected an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.
Ceci's up to a goal and two assists through four games this season. Theoretically, the blueliner is the more defensive player on a pairing with Morgan Rielly, but a move to a strong offense like Toronto's could see Ceci challenge his career high of 26 points, which he achieved both last year and in 2015-16.
