Ceci collected an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Ceci's up to a goal and two assists through four games this season. Theoretically, the blueliner is the more defensive player on a pairing with Morgan Rielly, but a move to a strong offense like Toronto's could see Ceci challenge his career high of 26 points, which he achieved both last year and in 2015-16.