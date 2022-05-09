Blackwell provided an assist, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

Blackwell has done well on the road in the playoffs, earning a goal and an assist in the last two games. The 29-year-old finished the regular season with 20 points in 58 appearances between the Kraken and the Maple Leafs, playing mainly in a fourth-line role with the latter after the trade deadline. As such, he shouldn't be expected to produce much offense, and he could cycle out of the lineup for the likes of Kyle Clifford or Wayne Simmonds.