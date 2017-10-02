Maple Leafs' Colin Greening: Waived by club
Greening was designated for waivers by the Leafs on Monday.
Greening was unable to get on the ice for Toronto last year, as he spent the entire campaign with the Marlies. In the minors, the 31-year-old garnered 10 goals and 14 assists in 69 contests. With 286 NHL games under his belt, the center should be among the potential call-ups throughout the 2017-18 season.
