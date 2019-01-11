Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Apple changed to goal
Brown was credited with a goal from Friday's game against the Devils after a late scoring change was made, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Brown was initially given an assist, but the NHL took another look at the play and determined that he was, in fact, the goal-scorer. The fourth-year winger went 26 games between goals, but he's now produced three points in four January contests.
