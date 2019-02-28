Brown collected an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Brown is a low-volume shooter with 69 shots through 63 games this season, but he's assisted in back-to-back games and now has a career-high 17 apples. With Nazem Kadri (concussion) out of commission, Brown figures to continue assuming power-play responsibilities -- he logged 1:34 in that spot versus Edmonton.