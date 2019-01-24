Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Cards two assists in win
Brown recorded a pair of assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.
Brown, on top of bagging a pair of helpers, finished the night a plus-4. He's produced at a similar rate compared to a season ago, but the majority of Brown's points have come in the form of assists, with his goal-scoring numbers down significantly in 2018-19.
