Brown potted an even-strength goal in Saturday's 6-4 road loss to the Blues.

The Maple Leafs have now lost five of their past six games, but Brown has three goals and four points over that span. While there's no way that he'll be able to sustain his gaudy 37.5 shooting percentage, it can't hurt that the Canadian winger has stepped up when the team seemingly needs him the most.

