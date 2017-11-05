Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Collects sixth goal of season
Brown potted an even-strength goal in Saturday's 6-4 road loss to the Blues.
The Maple Leafs have now lost five of their past six games, but Brown has three goals and four points over that span. While there's no way that he'll be able to sustain his gaudy 37.5 shooting percentage, it can't hurt that the Canadian winger has stepped up when the team seemingly needs him the most.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Scores game-winner against Caps•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Starts third-period comeback Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Will start season on fourth line•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Reaches new deal•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Reaches 20-game mark in Saturday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Extends point streak to four•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...