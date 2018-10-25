Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Earns assist in win
Brown recorded one assist Wednesday in a 4-2 win over Winnipeg
It's been a painfully slow start to the season for Brown who was hoping to take a step forward in year three. While it's still early and time remains on the 24-year-old winger's side, fans of the Buds had to have hoped Brown would've been having more of an impact by now.
