Brown picked up a shorthanded assist Wednesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Vancouver.

Brown is a coach favorite, but it is unlikely he'll be able to build on his impressive 20-goal rookie season from 2016-17 while in blue and white. The Leafs' forward depth is too impressive and Brown just can't climb the lines. He could see a fantasy upgrade if he ends up in another city in an offseason trade. For now, he should be left on the wire. While he has three assists in his last six games, Brown hasn't scored a goal since Feb. 4. And he only has two snipes since Nov. 10.