Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Goals few and far between
Brown picked up a shorthanded assist Wednesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Vancouver.
Brown is a coach favorite, but it is unlikely he'll be able to build on his impressive 20-goal rookie season from 2016-17 while in blue and white. The Leafs' forward depth is too impressive and Brown just can't climb the lines. He could see a fantasy upgrade if he ends up in another city in an offseason trade. For now, he should be left on the wire. While he has three assists in his last six games, Brown hasn't scored a goal since Feb. 4. And he only has two snipes since Nov. 10.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Building point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Mired on fourth line•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Cards two assists in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Apple changed to goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Snaps six-game pointless streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Two points in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...