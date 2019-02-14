Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Mired on fourth line
Brown has just five goals this season.
It's a far cry from the 20 he sniped in his rookie season. But then again, Brown played up the lineup as a rookie and he's mired on the fourth line this season. It's clear Brown can play with talented players, but he won't get that chance again with the Leafs.
