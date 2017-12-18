Brown skated with William Nylander and Zach Hyman at Sunday's practice, reports the Toronto Sun.

Brown had been playing with Hyman and the injured Auston Matthews, but that hadn't lit a fire under his cold game. He's mired in a slump that has seen him deliver just one point -- a goal -- in his last 11 games. It remains to be seen if he can find chemistry with Nylander.

