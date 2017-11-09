Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Picks up two points Wednesday
Brown had an empty-net goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over Minnesota on Wednesday.
Brown has now topped double digits and is up to seven goals on the season. He was expected to be a depth guy, but in the Leafs' high-powered offense, anyone who gets consistent ice time has the potential to break out.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Collects sixth goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Scores game-winner against Caps•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Starts third-period comeback Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Will start season on fourth line•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Reaches new deal•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Reaches 20-game mark in Saturday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...