Brown lit the lamp during a 4-3 victory over Boston in Game 5 on Saturday.

The tally opened scoring on the night and was primarily assisted by Auston Matthews, who's begun centering Brown's line with the return of Nazem Kadri. If head coach Mike Babcock continues to roll the lines from Game 5, Brown certainly could be in line for an increase of scoring playing with the All-Star, although Toronto is still in a 3-2 hole and must win the next two games to advance. The 24-year-old now has three points this postseason -- he logged assists in each of the first two games -- but hasn't been filling the statsheet in other categories, as he just has four shots on goal, three hits, and two blocked shots combined over the series.