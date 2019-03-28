Brown scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Both his points came in the first period as the Leafs umped out to a 2-0 lead they would quickly squander. Brown hadn't had a multi-point performance since the last game before the All-Star break, and the 25-year-old winger has just seven goals and 27 points through 77 games on the season.