Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Productive in shootout loss
Brown scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.
Both his points came in the first period as the Leafs umped out to a 2-0 lead they would quickly squander. Brown hadn't had a multi-point performance since the last game before the All-Star break, and the 25-year-old winger has just seven goals and 27 points through 77 games on the season.
