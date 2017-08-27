Brown signed a three-year contract, averaging $2.1 million per year, with Toronto on Saturday.

The 23-year-old forward came out of the gates firing last season, scoring 20 goals and adding 16 assists while playing all 82 games. Brown also found a consistent place on the power play once the year flipped to 2017, so it's not premature to wonder where his ceiling is. Let's just say it's not far off to think he could approach the 45-point mark this season.