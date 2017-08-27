Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Reaches new deal
Brown signed a three-year contract, averaging $2.1 million per year, with Toronto on Saturday.
The 23-year-old forward came out of the gates firing last season, scoring 20 goals and adding 16 assists while playing all 82 games. Brown also found a consistent place on the power play once the year flipped to 2017, so it's not premature to wonder where his ceiling is. Let's just say it's not far off to think he could approach the 45-point mark this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Reaches 20-game mark in Saturday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Extends point streak to four•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Gets 18th goal of the season•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Ends eight-game goal drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Nets 15th goal of the season•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Scores twice in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...