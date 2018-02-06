Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Records helper
Brown pitched in an assist during a 7-4 victory over Anaheim on Monday.
Although Brown's production hasn't been the same since mid-November, the tally gave him two assists in his last three games. The 24-year-old's starting to see increased ice time as well, skating for over 15 minutes in nine of the last 10 games, while appearing on the first power-play line lately as well. While Brown will have a hard time entering into the top six with Mitch Marner and William Nylander in front of him on the depth chart, he's only had one power-play point on the season -- the increased role could be what he needs to match his 36 point total from 2016-17, as he currently sits at 19 (12 goals, seven assists) tallies through 54 contests.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Just six points in last 29 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: On a top line despite slump•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Tallies assist Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Picks up two points Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Collects sixth goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Scores game-winner against Caps•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...