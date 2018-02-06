Brown pitched in an assist during a 7-4 victory over Anaheim on Monday.

Although Brown's production hasn't been the same since mid-November, the tally gave him two assists in his last three games. The 24-year-old's starting to see increased ice time as well, skating for over 15 minutes in nine of the last 10 games, while appearing on the first power-play line lately as well. While Brown will have a hard time entering into the top six with Mitch Marner and William Nylander in front of him on the depth chart, he's only had one power-play point on the season -- the increased role could be what he needs to match his 36 point total from 2016-17, as he currently sits at 19 (12 goals, seven assists) tallies through 54 contests.