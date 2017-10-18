Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Scores game-winner against Caps
Brown scored the game-winning goal and logged 13:27 of ice time during Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Washington.
The sophomore was moved off the fourth line to play with Tyler Bozak and James van Riemsdyk for this contest, and Brown's goal will certainly help his cause for sticking in a top-nine role moving forward. After recording 20 goals and 36 points last season, Brown's recorded a respectable two tallies and a helper to start 2017-18. While he's still more of a depth fantasy asset in deeper settings at this stage of the game, being attached to a high-octane offense helps his outlook.
