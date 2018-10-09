Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Slow start to season
Brown has failed to register a point in the first three games of the 2018-19 campaign.
The 24-year-old winger tallied 28 points a year ago after putting up 36 in his rookie season. So far, in 2018-19. Luckily, Toronto boasts a high-powered offense, so this dry spell shouldn't last for long.
