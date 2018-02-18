Brown scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Brown snapped a 12-game goal drought Saturday night. He skated with James Van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak, and looked comfortable in that role. If he sticks there, Brown's fantasy value would rise a little. After all, he's a favorite of coach Mike Babcock, so he has a really long leash to prove himself .