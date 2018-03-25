Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Snaps 14-game goal drought
Brown scored his 14th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Senators.
Brown had gone without a goal in14 games prior to he tapped the proverbial keg Saturday. He's a Mike Babcock favorite, so he continues to get ice time. We'd just like to see Brown score a little bit more.
