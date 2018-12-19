Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Snaps six-game pointless streak
Brown posted three assists and a plus-3 rating in a 7-2 victory against the Devils on Tuesday.
This was a big performance for Brown. Not only did he snap a six-game pointless streak, but he also moved his plus/minus to plus-2. He's not scoring as many goals as he's used to, but similar to Tuesday night, he's registered more assists to help pick up the slack. Brown has three goals and 12 points in 34 games, putting him just about on pace to record 28 points this season as he did in 2018-19.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Two points in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Earns assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Slow start to season•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Pots first career playoff goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Snaps 14-game goal drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Snaps 12-game goal drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...