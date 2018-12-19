Brown posted three assists and a plus-3 rating in a 7-2 victory against the Devils on Tuesday.

This was a big performance for Brown. Not only did he snap a six-game pointless streak, but he also moved his plus/minus to plus-2. He's not scoring as many goals as he's used to, but similar to Tuesday night, he's registered more assists to help pick up the slack. Brown has three goals and 12 points in 34 games, putting him just about on pace to record 28 points this season as he did in 2018-19.