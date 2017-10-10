Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Starts third-period comeback Monday
Brown recorded a goal and an assist during Monday's 4-3 overtime win against Chicago.
Brown's third-period goal narrowed Chicago's lead to 3-2, and he also showed excellent vision on his first-period helper. The winger has been relegated to a fourth-line role to begin the season, but he's still receiving power-play time, and has the potential to climb the depth chart in game or when injuries strike. Still, he's unlikely to provide consistent fantasy results skating on the opposite wing of Matt Martin.
