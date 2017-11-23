Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Tallies assist Wednesday
Brown assisted on the lone Maple Leafs goal during Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.
The 23-year-old winger is off to a great start with 13 points in 23 games to open the year, but a healthy crop of forwards threatens to keep the sixth-round pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft buried in the bottom-six, limiting his fantasy value to deeper formats.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Picks up two points Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Collects sixth goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Scores game-winner against Caps•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Starts third-period comeback Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Will start season on fourth line•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Reaches new deal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...