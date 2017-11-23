Brown assisted on the lone Maple Leafs goal during Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.

The 23-year-old winger is off to a great start with 13 points in 23 games to open the year, but a healthy crop of forwards threatens to keep the sixth-round pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft buried in the bottom-six, limiting his fantasy value to deeper formats.

