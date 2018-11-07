Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Two points in win
Brown scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 3-1 win over Vegas.
It was only Brown's second multi-point game of the campaign and moved him to six points in 15 games. Brown had been held off the scoresheet in his last four contest and despite Tuesday's showing, the 24-year-old remains a high-risk fantasy play.
