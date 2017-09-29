Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Will start season on fourth line
Brown is expected to start the season on the fourth line.
This is a bit of a demotion of sorts for the talented youngster, but only because of the arrival of Patrick Marleau. Brown may still see time on the third line with Nazen Kadri, depending on injuries or other opportunities. For now, Brown's fantasy value will be depressed ever-so-slightly, if only because of ice time. Long term, Brown remains a viable fantasy asset.
