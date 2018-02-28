Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Can't crack lineup consistently
Carrick continues to cycle in and out of the bottom pairing for the Leafs.
He has some offensive talent, but he just can't crack the lineup with consistency. Carrick has three goals and seven points in 38 games, but has almost no fantasy value.
