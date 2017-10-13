Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Expected to return Saturday

Carrick (upper body) is expected to return to Toronto's lineup for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Carrick isn't known for his offensive contributions, as he only notched eight points in 67 games last season, but his return to action will improve the Maple Leafs' bottom-pairing's effectiveness. With Carrick ready to go, Calle Rosen will likely be scratched from the lineup against Montreal.