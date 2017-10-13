Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Expected to return Saturday
Carrick (upper body) is expected to return to Toronto's lineup for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Carrick isn't known for his offensive contributions, as he only notched eight points in 67 games last season, but his return to action will improve the Maple Leafs' bottom-pairing's effectiveness. With Carrick ready to go, Calle Rosen will likely be scratched from the lineup against Montreal.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Out again Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Unavailable against Chicago•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: One assist in two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Back in action Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Could return Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Not nearing return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...