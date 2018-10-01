Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Fails to win roster spot
Carrick remains with the Leafs for now, but appears to have been beaten out for the sixth defender spot by newcomer Igor Ozhiganov, reports the Toronto Sun.
It remains to be seen if coach Mike Babcock will carry two extra defenders or one extra forward once the season starts. As it stands now, Carrick has zero fantasy value, but could be an injury replacement at some point.
