Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Healthy scratch Friday
Carrick was a healthy scratch in Friday's 3-1 loss to Detroit.
Carrick has now sat in the press box for 10 straight games, and has only recorded three points (one assist, two goals) in 17 games when he's been in the lineup. The Illinois native doesn't appear to carry much value for Toronto's blue line at the moment.
