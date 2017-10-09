Play

Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: One assist in two games

Carrick has one assist in third-pairing action for the Leafs.

The 23-year-old Carrick has talent, but has struggled to live up to his offensive pedigree. However, he continues to grow his game and could be a viable fantasy asset in a couple years. Keep him on the wire this season unless he grows up fast.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories