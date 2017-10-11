Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Out again Wednesday

Carrick (upper body) won't play Wednesday against the Devils.

Carrick's continued absence will go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as the 23-year-old blueliner only totaled eight points in 67 games last season, but the Maple Leafs will likely insert him back into their lineup over rookie Calle Rosen as soon as he's given a clean bill of health. The right-handed American can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Canadiens.