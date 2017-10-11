Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Out again Wednesday
Carrick (upper body) won't play Wednesday against the Devils.
Carrick's continued absence will go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as the 23-year-old blueliner only totaled eight points in 67 games last season, but the Maple Leafs will likely insert him back into their lineup over rookie Calle Rosen as soon as he's given a clean bill of health. The right-handed American can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Canadiens.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Unavailable against Chicago•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: One assist in two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Back in action Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Could return Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Not nearing return•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...