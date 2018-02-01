Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Posts assist in win
Carrick set up Mitchell Marner's second-period goal Wednesday in a 5-0 win over the Islanders.
Carrick is on the ice to prevent goals, not to make them happen. He's done a nice job earning more ice time in January, but what he hasn't done is carve out a fantasy niche. That might come eventually, but for now, his only real fantasy value is that the Leafs' offensive prowess should give him a high plus-minus rating moving forward.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Tallies goal Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Will replace Nikita Zaitsev at even strength•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Healthy scratch Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Scores game-winning goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Out again Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...