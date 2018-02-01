Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Posts assist in win

Carrick set up Mitchell Marner's second-period goal Wednesday in a 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Carrick is on the ice to prevent goals, not to make them happen. He's done a nice job earning more ice time in January, but what he hasn't done is carve out a fantasy niche. That might come eventually, but for now, his only real fantasy value is that the Leafs' offensive prowess should give him a high plus-minus rating moving forward.