Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Scores game-winning goal

Carrick tipped in the game-winning marker in the Leafs' 4-2 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday.

The tally was Carrick's first of the year and just sixth of his career. Considering his lack of goal scoring prowess -- combined with his limited minutes (13:26 per game) -- fantasy owners probably don't want to suddenly start utilizing the defenseman in their lineups hopes of an offensive explosion.

