Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Scores game-winning goal
Carrick tipped in the game-winning marker in the Leafs' 4-2 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday.
The tally was Carrick's first of the year and just sixth of his career. Considering his lack of goal scoring prowess -- combined with his limited minutes (13:26 per game) -- fantasy owners probably don't want to suddenly start utilizing the defenseman in their lineups hopes of an offensive explosion.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Out again Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Unavailable against Chicago•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: One assist in two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Back in action Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Could return Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...